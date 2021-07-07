Prashant Neel reveals release date of Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter 2 will be announced soon

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film’s director Prashant Neel took to Twitter to reveal that the release date of the movie will be announced soon.

Teasing with a poster, Prashant hinted that the release date of the magnum opus will be revealed soon.

The poster reads: “The monster will only arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters. His new arrival date will be announced soon.”

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed after many months last August. It was the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The project marks the southern debut of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

Last year, the makers revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist which was only teased in the first part. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.

Talking about the second part of the movie, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

Just like the first part, KGF: Chapter 2 will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.