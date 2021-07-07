Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Others / Prashant Neel reveals release date of Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter 2 will be announced soon
others

Prashant Neel reveals release date of Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter 2 will be announced soon

Director Prashant Neel took to Twitter to announce that the release date of his film KGD: Chapter 2 will be announced soon. The film stars Kannada star Prashant Neel and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Raveena Tandon also stars in the film.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:37 PM IST
KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film’s director Prashant Neel took to Twitter to reveal that the release date of the movie will be announced soon.

Teasing with a poster, Prashant hinted that the release date of the magnum opus will be revealed soon.

The poster reads: “The monster will only arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters. His new arrival date will be announced soon.”

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed after many months last August. It was the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The project marks the southern debut of actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist. The film also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

Last year, the makers revealed the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character from the film. The Khalnayak star will be seen playing the primary antagonist which was only teased in the first part. He will be seen playing a character called Adheera.

Also read: Dilip Kumar dies at the age of 98, burial to take place at Juhu Qabrastan today

Talking about the second part of the movie, Yash told Hindustan Times: “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.”

Just like the first part, KGF: Chapter 2 will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kannada film industry kannada cinema kgf 2

Related Stories

others

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Jury president Spike Lee hopes 'Blacks will stop being hunted down like animals'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:01 PM IST
bollywood

Dilip Kumar's death marks the end of an era: Obituary

UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:46 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra shares astounding pic of natural pool, mesmerises netizens

Clip of little boy asking people to wear masks in Dharamshala goes viral

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP