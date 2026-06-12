Priya Kapur posts joint note with Rani Kapur on Sunjay Kapur's death anniversary amid inheritance dispute mediation

It has been a year since industrialist Sunjay Kapur died in London while golfing. Since then, court cases over his inheritance have left the family in disarray. On the first anniversary of his death, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, and wife, Priya Kapur, seem to have put aside differences to honour his legacy.

Priya Kapur posts joint note with Rani Kapur on Sunjay Kapur’s death anniversary

Sunjay Kapur with his wife Priya Kapur and mother Rani Kapur in happier times.

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On Friday, Priya posted a note with ‘in loving memory of Sunjay J Kapur’ written on it. The text on it reads, “A year has passed since you left, yet your presence continues to guide us every single day. You never believed in standing still. You embraced life with energy, curiosity and conviction, inspiring those around you to dream bigger, work harder and give more of themselves.”

The note further reads, “You remain deeply loved and forever remembered in the values you lived by, the lives you touched and the love you gave so generously. Your love remains our strength. Your memory remains our blessing.” It is signed: Mrs. Rani Kapur, Mrs. Priya Kapur & Family.

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{{^usCountry}} Posting the note, Priya captioned the post, “A year without you. Still the first thought in the morning and the last thought at night.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting the note, Priya captioned the post, “A year without you. Still the first thought in the morning and the last thought at night.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mediation over Sunjay Kapur’s inheritance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mediation over Sunjay Kapur’s inheritance {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Businessman and Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025, at the age of 53. He collapsed during a polo match. Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor married in 2003 and had three children, Samaira and Kiaan. After a long legal battle, they divorced in 2016. Sunjay married Priya in 2017, and they have a son, Azarius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Businessman and Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025, at the age of 53. He collapsed during a polo match. Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor married in 2003 and had three children, Samaira and Kiaan. After a long legal battle, they divorced in 2016. Sunjay married Priya in 2017, and they have a son, Azarius. {{/usCountry}}

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In May, the Supreme Court asked Rani and Priya, who are embroiled in a dispute over the family trust, not to take any action that could affect the mediation proceedings. Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been appointed as their mediator. The court observed that it would be in the interests of all parties to resolve the dispute amicably. Rani filed an application seeking direction to restrain Priya and others from interfering with the functioning of the RK Family Trust during proceedings.

Karisma’s children had also filed a case challenging Sunjay’s will, which left his entire estate to Priya. In April, the Delhi High Court froze his assets amid the ₹30,000 crore inheritance dispute. Priya has been accused of forging the will and of filing an incomplete list of assets. The onus is now on her to dispel suspicions about the will.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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