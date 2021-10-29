Puneeth Rajkumar danced with Yash, shared stage with him two days before death. Watch

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on Friday following a heart attack, had performed on the stage just two days ago. Puneeth had danced with his brother, actor Shivrajkumar and KGF actor Yash on Wednesday.

In a video, that has surfaced online, Yash stood with both the brothers on either side at the promotional event of Shivrajkumar's Bhajarangi 2. Puneeth Rajkumar, Shivrajkumar and Yash were seen grooving to Bhajarangi 2's title track. The trio smiled as they matched their steps on the stage.

On Friday, the 46-year old Sandalwood star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain, according to news agency PTI. Quoting the hospital, ANI said, "Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to Vikram Hospital today with a diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole."

It added, "Immediate advance cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation. In spite of prolonged advanced and aggressive measures, patient continued to be non-responsive and asystolic. Panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30 pm."

Many celebrities have paid their tribute to Puneeth. Actor Mohanlal tweeted, "The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss."

Abhishek Bachchan also said on Twitter, "Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed."

R Madhavan wrote, “GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling. I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true.”

Son of matinee idol the late Rajkumar, and Parvathamma, he was fondly called Appu by his fans. A popular television presenter, the actor began his career as a child artist. He was also among the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry.

As per Reuters, offices and shops in Bengaluru shut down and police battalions were brought in to control swarming crowds of fans in anticipation of violence after his death. Television channels showed crowds of fans at the hospital where he was being treated, and police battalions were seen trying to control them.