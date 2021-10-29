Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar dies at 46; Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan call it 'heartbreaking'

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar has died after suffering a heart attack on Friday. The Kannada star was 46.

Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirmed and condoled the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar in a statement. “He had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more,” he said.

"Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to Vikram Hospital with diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole," the hospital said in a statement

“Immediate advanced cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation. In spite of prolonged advanced &aggressive measures, patient continued to be non-responsive and asystolic. Panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30pm,” the hospital added.

The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss. pic.twitter.com/x8GDRNPx7d — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 29, 2021

Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar

My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021

Stars from both Bollywood and south film industry expressed shock and heartbreak at his death. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar. My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed.” R Madhavan wrote, “GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true.”

Jr NTR shared a picture of Puneeth and wrote, “Heartbroken! Can’t believe you have gone so soon.” “Gone too soon brother. Rest in peace,” wrote Tovino Thomas.

The 46-year old Sandalwood star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. A statement from the hospital earlier said that Puneeth Rajkumar "was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated."

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. Raam, Hudugaru, and Anjani Putra are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which was released early this year.

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar has died after suffering a heart attack on Friday. The Kannada star was 46.

Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan confirmed and condoled the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar in a statement. “He had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more,” he said.

Stars from both Bollywood and south film industry expressed shock and heartbreak at his death. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar. My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed.” R Madhavan wrote, “GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don’ know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true.”

Jr NTR shared a picture of Puneeth and wrote, “Heartbroken! Can’t believe you have gone so soon.” “Gone too soon brother. Rest in peace,” wrote Tovino Thomas.

The 46-year old Sandalwood star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. A statement from the hospital earlier said that Puneeth Rajkumar "was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated."

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. Raam, Hudugaru, and Anjani Putra are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which was released early this year.|#+|

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON