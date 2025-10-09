Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda cremated, stars and fans bid emotional farewell after tragic accident

Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda was cremated on Thursday in the presence of family and industry colleagues. Jawanda, a big, emerging name in the Punjabi showbiz industry, died on Wednesday after he was seriously injured in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on 27 September. He had been on life support at Fortis Hospital in Mohali due to his critical condition. Punjabi singer Jawanda dies after road accident in Himachal Pradesh, aged 35.

Punjabi artists paid tribute

Several Punjabi actors and singers including Satinder Sartaj, Babbu Mann, Jasbir Jassi, Karamjit Anmol, Harbhajan Mann, Ammy Virk, Kanwar Grewal, Kulwinder Billa, Ranjit Bawa paid their respects to the singer. A large number of villagers had also assembled at the singer's residence.

Jawanda had met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle. The singer sustained head and spine injuries in the accident. The 35-year-old had also suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to Fortis Hospital.

Hailing from village Pona in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Jawanda started his singing career with the 2014 single Munda Like Me and rose to fame with the song Kali Jawande Di in 2016. The singer was praised for bridging folk heritage with new-age Punjabi pop, which appealed to younger listeners.

Rajvir Jawanda's career

Some of his other popular hit songs include Tu dis penda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth, and Kangani.

As an actor, Jawanda appeared in the 2018 Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi movie Subedar Joginder Singh and films such as Jind Jaan and Mindo Taseeldarni.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited the Jawanda residence in his native village, also expressed grief with his family members.