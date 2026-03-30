Rahul Banerjee's co-star Puja Banerjee slams those sharing pictures of his body on social media: 'Show some respect'
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday after he drowned in the sea near Talsari beach in Odisha. The 43-year-old was a popular face in Bangla cinema.
Bangla actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday after a freak accident in Odisha, where he was filming. The 43-year-old, known for his appearances in Bengali films and TV shows, drowned in the sea. However, hours after his death, pictures of the late actor’s body were shared by several people on social media. His co-star and fellow actor Puja Banerjee has now taken to social media to slam those sharing such pictures, urging them to delete their posts.
Rahul was shooting for the Bengali soap Bhole Baba Par Karega near Talsari beach. During a break on Sunday, he went to the beach, following which he drowned. His co-star Diganta Bagchi told ANI, “After today's shoot, he went alone to the water but somehow got entangled in something under the water...The exact circumstances are not clear. Suddenly, people, including crew members, were shouting that Rahul was drowning, and we pulled him out of the water. We rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.”
Puja Banerjee reacts
As pictures and videos of his rescue flooded online, many began sharing videos of Rahul’s final moments on social media. On Monday, actor Puja Banerjee, who worked with Rahul in the web series Paap, took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Shame on media and shame on us public who likes the pics of dead people who when alive was an artist and their family's crying videos. It's the fault of both sides, log dekhte hai isliye media dikhati hai (people watch so the media shows it). When alive, he was an artist and belonged to the public, but when he lost his life, he became someone's husband, son, brother and most importantly, a father. Show some respect, people. I request pls delete his dead body's pics and videos.” She ended the post with ‘RIP Rahul.”
Rahul Banerjee's death
Rahul Banerjee shot to fame with his role in the blockbuster Chirodini Tumi Je Amar in 2008, followed by a string of hits such as Tumi Asbe Bole, Zulfiqar, Byomkesh Gotro), Biday Byomkesh, and The Academy of Fine Arts, among others. He had also acted in TV serials such as Hargouri Pice Hotel and Mohonna.
Expressing grief over his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement, “I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us. I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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