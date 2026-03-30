Rahul Banerjee's co-star Puja Banerjee slams those sharing pictures of his body on social media: 'Show some respect'

Bangla actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday after a freak accident in Odisha, where he was filming. The 43-year-old, known for his appearances in Bengali films and TV shows, drowned in the sea. However, hours after his death, pictures of the late actor’s body were shared by several people on social media. His co-star and fellow actor Puja Banerjee has now taken to social media to slam those sharing such pictures, urging them to delete their posts. Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and Puja Banerjee worked together in web series Paap.

Rahul was shooting for the Bengali soap Bhole Baba Par Karega near Talsari beach. During a break on Sunday, he went to the beach, following which he drowned. His co-star Diganta Bagchi told ANI, “After today's shoot, he went alone to the water but somehow got entangled in something under the water...The exact circumstances are not clear. Suddenly, people, including crew members, were shouting that Rahul was drowning, and we pulled him out of the water. We rushed him to Digha hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.”

Puja Banerjee reacts As pictures and videos of his rescue flooded online, many began sharing videos of Rahul’s final moments on social media. On Monday, actor Puja Banerjee, who worked with Rahul in the web series Paap, took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Shame on media and shame on us public who likes the pics of dead people who when alive was an artist and their family's crying videos. It's the fault of both sides, log dekhte hai isliye media dikhati hai (people watch so the media shows it). When alive, he was an artist and belonged to the public, but when he lost his life, he became someone's husband, son, brother and most importantly, a father. Show some respect, people. I request pls delete his dead body's pics and videos.” She ended the post with ‘RIP Rahul.”

Rahul Banerjee's death Rahul Banerjee shot to fame with his role in the blockbuster Chirodini Tumi Je Amar in 2008, followed by a string of hits such as Tumi Asbe Bole, Zulfiqar, Byomkesh Gotro), Biday Byomkesh, and The Academy of Fine Arts, among others. He had also acted in TV serials such as Hargouri Pice Hotel and Mohonna.

Expressing grief over his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement, “I am shocked, deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer among us. I am unable to comprehend what exactly happened. He was one of my favourite actors and a person I truly admired. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers.”