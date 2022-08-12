RajKummar Rao hoists national flag under Har Ghar Trianga campaign to mark 75th year of India's Independence

Actor RajKummar Rao took to Instagram and shared his pictures while participating in the government's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark India's 75th year of Independence. He encourages people to hoist the tricolour in their homes to celebrate the glorious years of India’s independence. In the picture, he is seen looking at the national flag with much respect and love. (Also read: HIT The First Case box office day 2 collection: Rajkummar Rao film sees near 50% growth, earns ₹2 crore)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He captioned his post, "National flag flies higher and higher. To 75 years of Freedom, Strength and Success as a Nation. Let’s do our bit and raise the national flag high.” He used the hashtag #HappyIndependenceDay

#HarGharTiranga. One of his fans commented, “Very nice picture.” Another fan wrote, “Jai Hind (tricolour flag with heart). Many fans dropped heart emojis on his picture.

Recently, RajKummar Rao shared a holiday picture as a throwback memory with his actor-wife Patralekhaa with a glimpse of Eiffel Tower on Instagram. The couple was seen making the most out of their vacation in France.

Earlier he shared a picture of himself holding a trophy after getting honoured with the Best Actor award for Ludo at ITA Awards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajkummar made his acting debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) but gained recognition with supporting roles in Gangs of Wasseypur-Part 2 and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012). He also featured in Kai Po Che, Shahid, Queen, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Aligarh, Ludo, Newton, The White Tiger and Stree among others. Rajkummar won the National Film Award for Shahid.

Currently, Rajkummar Rao is shooting for Sharan Sharma's Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkummar is also a part of numerous other projects such as Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, Abhishek Jain's Second Innings, Shrikanth Bolla biopic, and Hansal Mehta's Swagat Hai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON