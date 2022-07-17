HIT The First Case box office day 2 collection: Rajkummar Rao film sees near 50% growth, earns 2 crore

Rajkummar Rao’s crime thriller HIT - The First Case has recovered somewhat after a slow start at the box office. The film registered a near 50 percent growth at the box office on Saturday, earning ₹2 crore, and taking its total collection to just over ₹3.36 crore over two days. While the growth is substantial, given that the first-day numbers were quite low, the film would need to improve by leaps and bounds in the next few days in order to be successful. Also read: HIT The First Case review: Rajkummar Rao brings his A-game

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday morning, “#HIT: #TheFirstCase witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [growth: 48.88%], although the 2-day total remains low... Biz needs to accelerate on Day 3 as well... Multiplexes continue to be its key contributors... Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 3.36 cr. #India biz.”

The film had a dismal opening day, earning just ₹1.35 crore on Friday across India. This is despite the fact that the film received favourable reviews, with most critics praising the performances of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, as well as, the film’s pacing and direction. Some experts are predicting the film to grow via word of mouth owing to the positive reviews.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film released in theatres on Friday. The is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. HIT is a remake of Sailesh's 2020 Telugu crime investigative action thriller of the same name, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. The film revolves around Vikram (Rajkummar), a police officer with the fictitious Homicide Intervention Team (HIT). Struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), he is on the trail of a missing woman.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "HIT is a well-made thriller that keeps you guessing till the end, a quality which today’s whodunnits seem to have lost. The Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer is a throwback to old-school Bollywood thrillers that keep you glued to your seat throughout its 136-minute runtime"

