Revisit actor Shanavas’ films and serial on OTT: Chithram to Jana Gana Mana

Malayalam actor Shanavas, the son of the iconic Prem Nazir, passed away in Kerala on Monday at the age of 71. Unlike his father Prem Nazir, who is hailed as the evergreen hero of Malayalam cinema, Shanavas was not as big a success in the industry. But he did act in over 50 films in Malayalam and Tamils, along with a handful of serials. As the Malayalam film industry pays tribute to the late actor, let’s revisit some of his films and serials. Shanavas

Shanavas’ films and serial to watch on OTT

Chithram (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Chithram is a 1988 Malayalam film, starring superstar Mohanlal in the lead role of Vishnu who agrees to pretend to be the husband of Kalyani after her lover ditches her. Shanavas played the former lover Raveendran, who refused to marry Kalyani after her wealthy father disapproved of their relationship. Yesteryear actress Ranjini stars as Kalyani in the film, which continues to remain a fan-favourite Mohanlal movie that is also known for its evergreen songs.

Kadamattathu Kathanar (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Kadamattathu Kathanar is a Malayalam serial, which narrates the tale of a Christian priest who is believed to have lived in Kerala in the 9th century and had supernatural powers. Prakash Paul stars in the titular role of the supernatural drama, which became much popular during the 2000s. Shanavas played the role of Kannappan in the serial, along with actors Sukanya, Poornima and Anand Suvarna Mathew, among others.

Nammal Thammil (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran leads the film, which is set at an engineering college. The film revolves around a love triangle at the college campus, focussing on how a jealous lover breaks bonds. Indrajith and Geetu Mohandas play other two lead roles in the film. Shanavas plays one of the lecturers at the college. The song, ‘Junile Nilaamazhayil’ by the legendary KJ Yesudas and Sujatha Mohan, is still popular.

Kanyakumari Express (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi starred as senior cop Mohan Sankar. After his enemies begin to mysteriously die, Mohan Sankar he sets out to find the truth after the needle of suspicion points at him. Shanavas appeared in the role of Satharam Sethu in the film along with actors Babu Antony and Lena. Noted screenwriter Dennis Joseph has penned this cop film.

Jana Gana Mana (Netflix)

This 2022 legal thriller is the last film to feature actor Shanavas. He played the role of Sreenivasa Rao. Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as a fiery advocate in this film, which follows the events after a woman college professor’s death. Media frenzy and speculative news also come under scanner in the film, which raises some pertinent questions. Mamta Mohandas plays professor Saba while Suraj Venjaramoodu too appears in a key role of a cop.