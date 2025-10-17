Rishab Shetty offers prayers at Chamundeshwari and Srikanteshwara temples after Kantara Chapter 1's success, greets fans

As Kantara Chapter 1 is all set to enter the ₹500 crore club in India, the film's director-actor, Rishab Shetty, visited temples in Karnataka to offer prayers and express his gratitude. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hombale Films shared a video on Thursday evening. Rishab Shetty visited temples weeks after Kantara Chapter 1's release.

Rishab Shetty visits Karnataka temples, offers prayers

The video began with Rishab visiting the temple and being welcomed with garlands. The actor bowed several times to the people near him as he walked. He then offered prayers and interacted with the priest. The actor was also given a shawl. In another temple, too, he offered his prayers. The priests spoke to him, making him smile. The video ended with Rishab greeting his fans with smiles, folded hands and handshakes.

For the temple visit, Rishab wore a white shirt, paired it with a veshti, and carried a shawl around his neck. Sharing the clip, Hombale Films wrote, "With hearts full of gratitude, @shetty_rishab visits Chamundeshwari Temple and Srikanteshwara Temple, offering devotion and prayers following the phenomenal success of #BlockbusterKantara."

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 continues to earn well in Indian theatres, though the second week witnessed a dip in its earnings. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹485.40 crore nett in India. Kantara: Chapter 1 revolves around the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots back to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Rishab plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

The story follows the struggle between a royal family trying to seize control from the Daivas and the tribals who resist their rule. The supporting cast includes Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham, and Naveen Bondel. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, the film was released in multiple languages.