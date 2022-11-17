Ritwick Chakraborty apologises for hurting sentiments of Aindrila Sharma's fans

Vinci Da actor Ritwick Chakraborty has clarified about his last Facebook post which read in Bengali, “I see many people praying on Facebook for several reasons. But, the one (God) who is prayed to, isn’t using Facebook.” His cryptic post came amid actor Aindrila Sharma’s critical condition at a hospital in Kolkata and wasn’t received well by her fans. Many left comments criticising Ritwick's moral values. Also read: Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma on ventilator support, suffers multiple cardiac arrests again

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Ritwick issued an apology in a long post. He said, “I have shared a post yesterday and after looking at the comments, I have realised that many people thought it was related to Aindrila. They said that they will be waiting for worst days. Aindrila wasn’t in my mind while I was writing the post. Later understood, it would have been better to keep her situation in mind. I am sorry to those I have hurt, forgive me.”

Ritwick Chakraborty on Facebook.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further added, “How has Facebook public post become a means of praying to God? Or, the urge to leave a prayer documentation on Facebook has struck my mind since a long time. Everyone is praying for Aindrila fromt eh bottom of their hearts and will continue to. If you want, you can do it on Facebook too. We all want her to return to her normal life.” The actor has now restricted comments on his post.

Aindrila Sharma who appeared in Bengali TV serials like Jhumur, Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi, was hospitalised on November 1 after she suffered a brain stroke. She is currently on ventilator support after suffering from multiple cardiac arrests this week. Her condition remains critical with a history of surviving cancer twice in her life. She has her boyfriend-actor, Sabyasachi Chowdhury by her side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.