Roshan Mathew’s films and series to watch if you liked him in Ronth

Actor Roshan Mathew was recently seen in the Malayalam film, Ronth, which is currently streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. Helmed by filmmaker Shahi Kabir, the police drama featured Roshan as a rookie cop who joins a senior officer for patrolling duties. Starring along with actor-filmmaker Dileesh Pothan, Roshan Mathew’s nuanced performance as the vulnerable cop is getting appreciation. If you liked him in Ronth and would like to further explore his filmography, let’s take a look at other films and series of the actor to watch on various platforms. Roshan Mathew in Kankhajura, Paradise

Roshan Mathew’s films and series on OTT

Moothon (Zee5 via OTTplay Premium)

This touching Malayalam movie follows a teenage boy from Lakshadweep who sets out to find his elder brother Akbar who left their island years ago. Actor Nivin Pauly plays Akbar, while Roshan Mathew is seen as his love interest Ameer. Noted filmmaker Geetu Mohandas has helmed this critically acclaimed movie, which is a poignant exploration of queer love, faith, identity and more.

Kankhajura (SonyLiv via OTTplay Premium)

Roshan Mathew headlines this Hindi web series. He is seen as Ashu, who reunites with his brother Max after 14 years in prison. But after the initial excitement, there is a marked difference in their relationship dynamics. Mohit Raina plays Max in the dark series, along with actors Sarah Jane Dias and Trinetra Haldar in other key roles.

Aanandam (Aha via OTTplay Premium)

Like how the title means joy or happiness, the film is also a fun ride with a bunch of engineering college students as they head for an Industrial Visit. The film explores love and friendship among these mostly enthusiastic college students. Roshan Mathew joins a bunch of young actors, including Thomas Mathew, Vishak Nair, Anarkali Marikar, Arun Kurian, and Annu Antony, among others.

Dhoomam (Aha via OTTplay Premium)

Actor Fahadh Faasil, who has a huge fan following across languages, headlines this Malayalam film as Avinash, who just quit his senior post in a tobacco company. In a dramatic twist, he and his wife find themselves in a scary predicament and now need to follow the instructions of their kidnapper to get back to safety. Roshan Mathew plays Sid, Avinash’s boss.

Paradise (Mubi)

Paradise is a 2023 film, which is helmed by Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage. Roshan Mathew and actress Darshana Rajendran appear as a young Indian couple who visit Sri Lanka to celebrate their wedding anniversary but get affected by the economic crisis in the island nation that has a bearing on their relationship too.