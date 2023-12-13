Salaar singer retracts statement about Yash’s cameo in film: I assumed he would be…

Ever since Prashanth Neel announced Salaar, there has been one question on everyone’s mind - if there will be a crossover with KGF. Even as KGF and KGF 2 went on to become massive hits, many wondered if Yash would get a cameo in the Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan-starrer. While the makers remained mum, singer Theertha Subhash recently seemingly confirmed that Yash’s character Rocky Bhai does have a part in Salaar. (Also Read: Salaar producer says release date based on astrology, film is not a remake of Ugramm)

Her initial statement

Prabhas and Yash in stills from Salaar and KGF

During a media interaction post winning a singing competition in Kerala, Theertha let it slip that she’s singing for Salaar, which also stars ‘Yash uncle.’ She unintentionally mentioned that Yash will be a part of Salaar, which made many believe that she confirmed his cameo in the film like many had expected.

The retraction

Theertha soon took to social media to clarify her statement and put rumours to rest. The young singer wrote on her social media, “I have seen KGF many times. My father mentioned to me that the team of Salaar was the same ones who made KGF. So, I assumed that Yash uncle will also be in Salaar,” she wrote. Her parents also confirmed that she only got it wrong because she kept hearing Yash’s name while talking about KGF.

Salaar not a remake

Ever since the project was announced, there have also been rumours that the film is a remake of Prashanth’s own film Ugramm, which also saw two friends. Producer Vijay recently busted these rumours stating that the film was a completely original story and not a remake. The film was supposed to hit screens in September but release was postponed to December 22 due to delay in post-production. The film’s release date was picked based on astrology.

About Salaar

Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar, which sees a change of power from father to son. However, when a coup is planned to overthrow the family, the son seeks the help of his childhood friend to restore peace in the city.

