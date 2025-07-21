Samantha Ruth Prabhu set to produce her comeback Telugu film?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not starred in a Telugu film for the longest time. The popular actress was recently seen in a cameo role in the Telugu film Subham, which was also her first production venture. The horror comedy film ended as a super hit and is now streaming on JioHotstar, and you can also watch it via OTTplay Premium. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

But the latest reports suggest that Samantha is set to make a strong comeback in Telugu cinema with the lead role in a new-age social drama. Notably, her new production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, will also back the film. Nandini Reddy, who made Jabardasth and Oh Baby with Samantha, will direct this film, which will be made on a tight budget.

Samantha to announce new project soon

The pre-production of the film is happening at a brisk pace, and more details will be out soon. Reports about this project had made headlines a few months ago, but director Nandini Reddy slammed the reports as fake. Now, things are back on track, and the project will be announced officially soon, as per a source.

Samantha was last seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the year 2023. Since then, she was offered several Telugu films, but Samantha rejected them all and did only Hindi projects. Her last Hindi web series, Citadel Honey Bunny, did not fare well, and now, Samantha is busy with yet another web series, Raj and DK’s Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s personal life makes headlines

Samantha's personal life also made headlines recently as reports surfaced that she is all set to tie the knot again. This has become a hot topic of discussion online, but Samantha has remained silent about her personal life.

As of now, Samantha’s focus is only on working on meaningful films. The wonderful actor had earlier given solid performances in films such as Manam, Rangasthalam, Auto Nagar Surya, A.Aaa, and Brindavanam, that are available to stream on OTTplay Premium.