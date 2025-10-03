Sandeep Reddy Vanga says 'Indian cinema has never seen anything like' Rishab Shetty's ‘masterpiece’ Kantara Chapter 1

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has only praises for Rishab Shetty's latest film, Kantara Chapter 1. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Vanga called the film a "true masterpiece," adding that "Indian cinema has never seen anything like this." Apart from starring in the film, Rishab Shetty has also written and directed the film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has only good things to say about Rishab Shetty and his film Kantara Chapter 1.

Praising Rishab and Kantara Chapter 1, Vanga tweeted, "KANTARA Chapter 1 is a true masterpiece. INDIAN cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable. Rishab Shetty delivers a true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly (folded hands emoji) @shetty_rishab. Special mention to the BGM by @AJANEESHB."

Rishab reacts to Vanga's tweet

Reacting to the post, Rishab wrote, "Thank you, brother (red heart emoji)." In a separate tweet, Rishab expressed his emotions upon the film's performance on its opening day. "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000 housefull shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible," he wrote on X.

Rishab requests fans not to encourage piracy

On Friday, Rishab also shared a post for his fans requesting them not to encourage piracy. "Dear #Kantara Family and Cinema Lovers, #KantaraChapter1 is as much yours as ours, and your love has made it truly unforgettable. We humbly request that you not share/record videos from the film and not encourage piracy. Let’s keep the magic of Kantara alive in theatres, so everyone can feel it the way it was meant to be. Experience #BlockbusterKantara only in cinemas," he tweeted.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 released on Thursday across multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. On day one, the film minted ₹60 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.com.