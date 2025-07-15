‘Saroja Devi’s performances left an indelible mark across generations': PM Modi pays tribute to ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi’

Veteran actor B Saroja Devi's death was mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi talked about her legacy that spans over six decades in Indian cinema. PM Narendra Modi stated that she will be remembered as an "exemplary icon" of Indian cinema and culture. She died in Bengaluru on Monday at the age of 87. PM Narendra Modi shared a post for 'Abhinaya Saraswathi' Saroja Devi.

PM Modi pays tribute to B Saroja Devi

PM Modi talked about Saroja Devi's work in films that spanned different languages and covered different themes. "Saddened by the passing of the noted film personality, B Saroja Devi Ji. She will be remembered as an exemplary icon of Indian cinema and culture," PM Modi wrote on X.

"Her diverse performances left an indelible mark across generations. Her works, spanning different languages and covering diverse themes, highlighted her versatile nature. My condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti", he added.

About Saroja Devi's career

Known for her versatility and range, she acted in over 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Sinhalese languages. Saroja Devi began her acting career at the age of 17 with the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa in 1955. She quickly rose to fame with her performances in various languages, starring alongside legendary actors like MG Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, and NT Rama Rao.

More about her work across different film industries

She made her Telugu film debut with Pandurang Mahathyam (1957) and acted in several successful films until the late 1970s. The Tamil film Nadodi Mannan (1958) established her as one of the top actors in Tamil cinema.

After her marriage in 1967, she remained the second most sought-after female actor in Tamil films until 1974. She continued to be a top female actor in Telugu and Kannada cinema from 1958 to 1980. She also acted in Hindi films, starting with Paigham (1959) until the mid-1960s. She acted in 161 consecutive films as the female lead between 1955 and 1984.

Saroja Devi honours

Saroja Devi was awarded the Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992. She also received an honorary doctorate from Bangalore University and the Kalaimamani Award of Tamil Nadu. She received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

with ANI inputs