Sarvam Maya Twitter reviews: Fans say vintage Nivin Pauly charm is finally back, praise Aju Varghese's comic timing

Sarvam Maya Twitter reviews: Actor Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya had viewers eagerly awaiting to see whether the actor had managed to recapture the charm of his earlier comedies. The new Malayalam release, which also stars Aju Varghese, is written and directed by Akhil Sathyan. Viewers who saw the film on its release day took to social media to share their reactions. Let's take a look at the reactions to Sarvam Maya. (Also read: Nivin Pauly breaks silence on successive box office flops: ‘People told me I will become forgettable’) Sarvam Maya Twitter reviews: Nivin Pauly's horror-comedy gets a thumbs up from fans.

Sarvam Maya reviews

One viewer took to X and reviewed the film positively, adding, “Pleasant, breezy film, where the humour works big-time. Possibly the most enjoyable Nivin Pauly film since Njandukalude. (Wasn’t a big fan of LAD). Nivin and his comedy timing and charm are the soul. The Delulu character works well. This should do well at the BO.”

A second user said that Nivin Pauly is back in form. “A perfect family entertainer with an ample dose of feel-good moments, comedy, and emotional elements. #NivinPauly is back in a role where audiences love to see him. The technical aspects are spot on for the genre, and the music and background score suit the mood of the film perfectly. A film clearly targeted at family audiences for this festival season. A sure winner,” read the review.

Nivin Pauly makes a solid comeback

Many pointed out the lead performance of Nivin and his enjoyable screen presence along with Aju Varghese. One user noted, “I would still rate Pachuvum Albutha vilakkum as Akhil's best work so far but #SarvamMaya is a neatly done feel good film too with many scenes that brings a smile on you and that makes you laugh. Nivin is back big time lifting a lot of scenes with his sheer comic timing. Whereas the big surprise package of the film is Riya Shibu whose scenes together with Nivin is a treat to watch.”

Another said, “Nivin Pauly makes a solid comeback, and the film largely focuses on feel good moments and lighthearted fun. The Aju Varghese - #NivinPauly combo works well, adding charm and humour to several portions. Performances by Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu are good, while Aju’s comedy clicks in parts.”

“The first half is fun-filled, and the second half leans more towards emotional and feel-good moments, with the emotional connect working effectively. Overall, the movie turns out to be a pleasant feel-good entertainer,” read the review.

“#SarvamMaya - a fun filled entertaining engaging first half. So happy to watch @NivinOfficial back to comfort zone and prime charm. #NivinPauly - Aju duo stole the show with friendship vibes and natural humour — such great chemistry,” said a second user on X.

Sarvam Maya revolves around a young Hindu priest (Nivin) whose peaceful life is disrupted when he meets a spirit. What starts as a supernatural challenge evolves into a profound journey that tests his faith and makes him question everything he knows. Produced by Firefly Films, the film also stars Janardhanan, Arun Ajikumar and Raghunath Paleri.