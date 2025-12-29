Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
Sarvam Maya worldwide box office: Nivin Pauly film breaks records, collects 50 crore in 5 days

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 10:36 pm IST

Sarvam Maya worldwide box office day 5: Nivin Pauly's horror-comedy has struck a chord with viewers, registering a solid opening weekend.

Sarvam Maya worldwide box office collection day 5: Nivin Pauly has hit it out of the park with Sarvam Maya! The horror-comedy film, which was billed by his fans as his comeback of sorts, has emerged as a clear winner upon release during Christmas. The film has collected 50 crore globally within five days of its release.

Sarvam Maya worldwide box office day 5: The film garnered positive reviews upon release.

Nivin thanks fans

On Monday, Nivin took to his X account to share the poster of the film, which had 50 crore written on it in large. In the caption, he said, “Thank you for making this film your own. My heart is full (red heart emoticon). Sarvam Maya✨breaking box office records in theatres near you.”

Sarvam Maya has collected over 21 crore in India within five days of its release. Meanwhile, the film has managed to earn 24.05 crore from overseas release. Within 4 days, the worldwide box office of the film stood at 45.25 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Box office performance in Kerala

Meanwhile, Sarvam Maya has now secured the third biggest opening weekend of 2025 in Kerala. It collected 17.9 crore in its opening weekend. It stands only behind Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan and Thudarum, both of which earlier this year. Thudarum minted 24.35 crore in its opening weekend, while L2 Empuraan still ranks the highest at 42.55 crore.

Sarvam Maya revolves around a young Hindu priest (Nivin) whose peaceful life is disrupted when he meets a spirit. What starts as a supernatural challenge evolves into a profound journey that tests his faith and makes him question everything he knows. Produced by Firefly Films, the film also stars Janardhanan, Arun Ajikumar and Raghunath Paleri.

