Shehnaaz Gill falls down while beating up Diljit Dosanjh in new video, he screams 'Oh bas oye'

Shehnaaz Gill appeared in a new promotional video for Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. In the video, shared by Diljit on his social media handles, the trio recreate a scene from the Honsla Rakh trailer.

The clip starts with a member of the crew trying to calm a stuffed toy, which doubled up as a crying baby, while Diljit complained. “Excuse me, sir. Please calm your baby down. Because of your baby, my baby's romance is getting ruined,” Diljit said in Punjabi, as he held Sonam's hands.

Shehnaaz appears in the frame with a stuffed toy wrapped in a cloth, complaining to Sonam that it was because of Diljit that she has a baby now. “I loved him and he did this to me,” Shehnaaz lip-synced to the lines from the trailer. Soon, the ladies begin beating Diljit up. As they packed in a few punches, Shehnaaz lost balance and fell but she continued to beat him. “Oh, bus oye! (Enough, enough),” Diljit said, as they beat him up.

Honsla Rakh marks Shehnaaz's first film since the death of her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 13 winner died in September, following which, Shehnaaz has been away from the limelight. She will reportedly return to work to film a special song for Honsla Rakh.

“I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa,” the film's producer Diljit Thind told a leading daily.

Shehnaaz, along with the team of Honsla Rakh, shot the film in Canada. During her stay, Shehnaaz shared numerous behind-the-scenes visuals from the sets.