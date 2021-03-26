Home / Entertainment / Others / Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Vilayati Sharab on Canada's streets, watch video
Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Vilayati Sharab on Canada's streets, watch video

Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Canada shooting for her upcoming film Honsla Rakh, along with Diljit Dosanjh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Vilayati Sharab on streets of Canada. (Source: Instagram/shehnaazgill)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill keeps her fans hooked on social media platforms by dropping fun videos and her gorgeous pictures. The actor is currently in Canada shooting for her upcoming film Honsla Rakh, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

On Friday, Shehnaaz posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen dancing on the streets of Canada to Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan's track Vilayati Sharaab. She captioned the post, "Loving this vilayati sharaab", tagging several people and adding, "Make your reels guys".

Wearing a full-sleeved white top, baggy washed blue denim pants, and leopard print sandals, the actor looked radiant. She kept her hair loose and wore minimal makeup.

Shehnaaz also shared her photos in the same outfit while posing in a swanky car. Giving intense expressions in the photos, she captioned the post with a fire emoji. Fans gushed over the video, dropping comments on the post that has garnered over 209k likes and over 13.4k comments.

Diljit and Shehnaaz have been sharing pictures from their upcoming Punjabi movie. The movie also features Shinda Grewal, Gippy Grewal’s son and is scheduled to release on October 15, 2021. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, it also marks the debut of Diljit as a producer. The film has been written by Rakesh Dhawan.

Diljit has been sharing videos and photos from the sets, informing fans that the filming of the Punjabi movie is going on in full swing. Honsla Rakh sees Diljit working with Sonam for the third time, after the success of their Sardaaji franchise. It marks Diljit and Shehnaaz's first collaboration. Following the announcement, fans expressed their excitement over seeing the duo in the same frame.

