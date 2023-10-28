Sophie Turner ‘confided’ in Priyanka Chopra, called her ‘sissy’ before unfollowing her on Instagram

It has been revealed that Sophie Turner confided in her onetime sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra before unfollowing her on Instagram. Earlier this month, it was reported that the two unfollowed each other on the social media platform amid Sophie’s controversial divorce from Joe Jonas.

“They used to be so close,” a source told Life & Style. “They confided in each other, called each other sissy, and now Priyanka’s allegiance lies with Joe and husband Nick.”

After Sophie’s split from Joe in September, she sought support from his former girlfriend Taylor Swift. The two were seen having dinner together in New York City, and Taylor reportedly also loaned Sophie her Tribeca apartment as she worked out a temporary custody agreement with Joe for her children – three-year-old Willa and 15-year-old Delphine.

“Divorcing Joe has forced Sophie to cut people out of her life,” a second source said, adding that one of them is Priyanka. “She’s cleaning house.”

When Priyanka Chopra praised Sophie Turner

Previous reports claimed that Joe and Sophie’s divorce has especially distressed Priyanka. “Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess,' a source told Life & Style at the time. “She and So­phie were very close.”

“There was once a time Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka,” the source added. “Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dize them being in her life.”

Shortly before Joe and Sophie’s marriage, Priyanka said in an interview with Elle in 2019, “I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy.”

“Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together,” she added. “She’s incredible. By the time this comes out, she’ll be the new Mrs. Jonas. I can’t wait for her to join the family.”