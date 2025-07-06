Stream 5 best R Madhavan films on OTT before Aap Jaisa Koi releases

Aap Jaisa Koi is an upcoming romantic drama, which is releasing on Netflix on July 11, starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is the story of Srirenu (Madhavan), a traditional Sanskrit teacher, who meets Madhu (Fatima Sana Shaikh), a modern French instructor. Their love story, which confronts societal expectations and family opposition, explores themes such as love, equality, and self-discovery. Srirenu's family does not like Madhu wearing fancy clothes, drinking alcohol, and talking about politics. But will these stop Srirenu and Madhu from getting married? Find out on July 11 on Netflix. Madhavan in Aap Jaisa Koi

Ahead of Aap Jaisa Koi’s release, stream 5 best films of R Madhavan on OTT!

5 R Madhavan films to watch on OTT

It is a sequel to the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu. Tanu Weds Manu Returns stars R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film continues the story of the couple facing marital difficulties due to their different personalities and interests. Amid this, Manu meets Kusum, who looks exactly like Tanu, leading to hilarious chaos. Meanwhile, Tanu Weds Manu 3 is also reportedly on the cards.

Hisaab Barabar is the story of Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket collector, who discovers a discrepancy in his bank account and uncovers a huge financial scam. This takes him on a journey to expose the corrupt system and the people behind it, where he has to confront powerful figures like the villainous banker Mickey Mehta, played by Neil Nitin Mukesh. It features R. Madhavan in the lead role.

Evano Oruvan tells the story of Sridhar Vasudevan, a bank employee who is irked by the widespread corruption around him, so he decides to react to the injustice even if it means resorting to violence. The film explores themes of social degradation and the struggle for justice. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, it stars R Madhavan and Sangeetha in lead roles, with Seeman in a pivotal role.

Saala Khadoos is a 2016 sports drama film about a boxing coach, Adi Tomar (R. Madhavan), who gradually revives his passion for the sport by mentoring a talented but untrained fisherwoman, Madhi (Ritika Singh). This film explores themes of ambition, and politics in the Indian boxing world. The film also features Zakir Hussain, Mumtaz Sorcar, and others.

Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is based on the real-life events of the 1919 massacre, and the legal battle by barrister C. Sankaran Nair against the British Empire. Akshay Kumar plays Nair, who wants to reveal the truth and hold the British responsible for the horrific incident. Meanwhile, R. Madhavan plays Neville McKinley, the British lawyer opposing Nair, and Ananya Panday portrays Dilreet Gill, who supports Nair in his legal battle. The movie is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.