Stream these underrated Korean movies that prove the industry isn’t just about romance and fantasy

Korean horror-thriller CCTV is all set to get its Indian release soon on Playflix, available via OTTplay Premium, this month. The film traces back to what Korean films were known world over for a few years ago especially due to visionary filmmakers such as Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook, before the romance and fantasy K-dramas took over. Underrated Korean movies to stream

Even though the industry got its deserved spotlight with the Oscar-winning Parasite, which prompted viewers to binge-watch the best the Korean industry had to offer, there are still some underrated movies that you would have missed. OTTplay Premium boasts an extensive collection of Korean movies that you can stream, while gearing up for the release of the horror-thriller CCTV on June 27.

Are you a huge K-drama fan? Stream the best Korean films and series on OTTplay Premium

Underrated Korean movies on OTTplay Premium:

Cast: Ma Dong-seok, Jee An, Kim Min-kyung, Jo Han-sun

This thriller drama follows a married couple, Junsik and Soyeon, who are still recovering from the emotional scars of a past miscarriage. However, upon arriving at an isolated island, a restaurant owner’s initial friendly nature gradually turns creepy, setting off a chain of events. As the couple spend more time on the island, they begin to feel a growing sense of uneasiness.

Cast: Ma Dong-seok, Ahn Do-gyu, Kim Hyun-soo

This thriller drama follows serial killer, Joo-hyeop, who lives a double life in the countryside. Soon, his world turns upside down when his son befriends a girl, who somehow discovers Joo-hyeop’s true identity. With the fear of getting exposed, he sees no other option but to murder the girl.

Cast: Jin Ki-joo, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Hye-yoon, Jeong Won-chan, Park Hoon, Lee Se-hee

A hearing-impaired woman becomes a crucial witness to a serial killer's heinous crime. When the killer realises the woman can identify him, she becomes his next target. With her life in danger, her brother and mother go to great lengths to keep her safe and prevent the killer from striking at any cost.

Cast: Jang Gwang, Moon Seo-yeon, Lee Won-jong

This thriller highlights the tough lives of prisoners in the third block of Death Row. They are currently frightened with the arrival of a new inmate, whose reputation as the most brutal criminal precedes him. The air grows thick around the prison with tension as the other inmates wonder what kind of darkness has brought this monster to their doorstep.

Cast: Jung Chan-woo, Kim So-won, Park Eun-woo

This romance drama follows Jung Se-ri having a terrifying encounter with a ghost in her childhood. Since then she's been able to see spirits. She works at a coffee shop, where she unexpectedly meets Song Ji-chan. But there's a catch! He's a ghost, and doesn't even know it yet. Se-ri tries to help him figure out what's going on, and they fall in love unexpectedly.

Cast: Kim Sung-su, Seo Young, Jo Kyung-ho

When a man, named Jung-hwan, escapes to a remote island to hide from his troubled past, he soon senses something is off about the guesthouse owner. While the other guests seem oblivious to this, Jung-hwan finds himself and others being stalked and hunted by someone unknown.