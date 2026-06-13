Sunil Pal calls Pranit More ‘comedy ka kalank’ amid 370 biryani row: ‘Why are such comedians invited to Bigg Boss?’

The controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra over the now-viral ₹370 biryani remark continues to spark debate across social media. Several comedians have criticised the comments, and now veteran comedian Sunil Pal has weighed in on the issue. In a strongly worded reaction, Sunil questioned why controversial comedians are given mainstream platforms such as Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega Crorepati, while also calling for stricter regulations on comedy performances.

Sunil Pal lashes out at Pranit More

Sunil Pal criticises Pranit More over ₹ 370 biryani row.

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In a now-deleted video that has surfaced online, Sunil lashed out at comedian Pranit, calling him "Comedy ka Kalank". He said, "Comedy ke naam pe jo ashleelta kuch ladke ladkiyan mike pakadkar in dino darshakon ke saamne karne ki koshish karte hain. Isse unka gar toh chal jaata hau lekin, unka fashion toh pura hojaata hai lekin humare desh ka Yuva ko bigaadne ka kaam karta hai. Isiliye main inlogo ko hamesha samaj ka atankavadi kehta hoon. Kyunki jo samajh me nahi aata wo samaj mein nahi aata (These days, some boys and girls try to pass off obscenity as comedy by holding a microphone and performing it in front of audiences. It may help them earn a living and satisfy their own interests, but it also contributes to corrupting the youth of our country. That is why I always call such people the terrorists of society. Because what is not understood in the right spirit has no place in society)."

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{{^usCountry}} Sunil argued that venues hosting such performances should introduce strict rules prohibiting obscene content. He said that many performers rely on abusive language and vulgar humour during their shows, and venue owners should ensure that such programmes are not allowed on their premises. According to him, no obscene conversations or unhealthy ideas should be promoted on stage. He added that only through such measures can the issue be brought under control, as society and comedians like him are increasingly concerned about the impact of such content on audiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunil argued that venues hosting such performances should introduce strict rules prohibiting obscene content. He said that many performers rely on abusive language and vulgar humour during their shows, and venue owners should ensure that such programmes are not allowed on their premises. According to him, no obscene conversations or unhealthy ideas should be promoted on stage. He added that only through such measures can the issue be brought under control, as society and comedians like him are increasingly concerned about the impact of such content on audiences. {{/usCountry}}

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He further dragged Samay Raina into the discussion while criticising Pranit and said, "Aaj samaj aur hum jaise comedians dara hua aur ghabraya hua hai....ki inhe kyun Bigg Boss mein bulaya jata hai, inhe kyun KBC mein bulaya jata, inhe kyun aage badhaya jata hai jab gali galoch karne wale ye log hain? Agar acche logon ko aap aage nahi leke aaoge toh issi type ka market banega aur iss tarah se Comedy ke naam pe Kalank humare desh main badhta jaayega (Today, society and comedians like us are worried and disturbed. We wonder why such people are invited to shows like Bigg Boss, why they are featured on Kaun Banega Crorepati, and why they are given so much promotion when they are the ones using abusive and offensive language. If you do not encourage and support good people, then this kind of market will continue to grow, and the stigma attached to comedy in our country will keep increasing in the name of entertainment)."

All about the ₹ 370 biryani controversy

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During his recent stand-up gig in Gurugram, comedian Pranit More interacted with an audience member named Himanshu, who shared a story from his dating life. During the interaction, he claimed that after spending ₹370 on a woman's meal, he expected intimacy in return. A video of the exchange soon spread across social media, triggering criticism from many.

Another clip from the same show also gained attention online. It featured a female doctor, identified as Sejal Pawar, joking about the private parts of a deceased man. The remarks were met with widespread backlash, prompting Pawar to issue a public apology on social media.

Pranit, Himanshu and Sejal have since been booked by the Maharashtra Cyber Police on allegations related to obscenity and sexual harassment. The National Commission for Women has also summoned Pranit and Himanshu for allegedly glorifying and applauding non-consensual conduct towards a woman and promoting sexual coercion.

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This is not the first time Sunil Pal has criticised fellow comedians. Earlier, following the India's Got Latent controversy, he had also referred to Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia as "terrorists".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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