Suresh Gopi’s power-packed performances to watch on OTT before Janaki V Vs State

Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi is all set to storm his way on to the silver screen with his upcoming film Janaki V Vs State, which releases in theatres on July 17, 2025. The film, starring Anupama Parameswaran, promises to be a gripping courtroom drama. The actor is known for his fiery dialogue and action sequences in Malayalam films, especially from the 1990s. From Chinthamani Kolacase to Pathram, check out Suresh Gopi’s power-packed performances in these popular Malayalam films that are available to stream on OTTplay Premium. Suresh Gopi in Janaki V Vs State

Suresh Gopi films to binge-watch now

Chinthamani Kolacase

The film revolves around the fiery lawyer Lal Krishna, who declared that ‘LK stands for Licence to Kill’. He defends criminals in court and even gets them acquitted, only to serve justice on his own. What happens when he takes up the murder case of Chinthamani? Actress Bhavana appears in the titular role, along with veteran actor Thilakan.

Paappan

This 2022 Malayalam film saw Suresh Gopi joining hands with filmmaker Joshiy, who have delivered several hits together. ASP Vincy is investigating a murder case and finds that it has links to her estranged father CI Abraham Mathew Mathan aka our Paappan. Gopi’s son actor Gokul Suresh also appears in the film along with Neeta Pillai and Asha Sharath.

Pathram

Not just the male actors, Pathram gave space for an actress to deliver power-packed dialogues with popular actress Manju Warrier appearing as the aggressive journalist Devika Shekhar. The film revolves around media houses, power politics and police investigations. Suresh Gopi appears as another journalist Nandhagopal.

Lelam

The liquor business and the rivalry between two families form the crux of the movie. After Eappachan gets killed, his son Chackochi vows to take down those behind the crime. Suresh Gopi appears as Chackochi, while senior Malayalam actor MG Soman played the towering figure Eappachan. Soman has some of the best lines in the movie, which was also his last film.

Bharathchandran I.P.S.

This action-packed film is the sequel to Suresh Gopi's most popular film Commissioner, which was released in 1994. The 2005 film also revolves around Bharathchandran, an IPS officer. A key witness in a crucial case gets killed, despite tight security and Bharathchandran is tasked with the investigation.