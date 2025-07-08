Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom to skip its Hindi release, here's why?

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is going through a bad phase in his career, as three of his last Telugu films, Khushi, Liger, and The Family Star, ended as massive flops at the box office. So, he took some time off and signed a film titled Kingdom under the direction of Gautham Tinnanuri, who made hit films like Jersey and Malli Raava. Vijay Deverakonda

A fan of Vijay Deverakonda? Stream his films, Arjun Reddy, Liger, and Geetha Govindam on Jio Hotstar via OTTplay Premium

Vijay Deverakonda’s biggie, Kingdom, will not release in Hindi

Kingdom has been in the making for the last two years and is finally all set for a grand release on July 31, 2025. The makers have kick-started the promotions, and the latest update is that Kingdom will not have a Hindi release. Initially, when the first look came out, the movie was supposed to release in Hindi, and the teaser was also released with the title Saamraajya. But now, Kingdom will only be released in the four South Indian languages.

We at OTTplay have come to know that one of the basic reasons for this is Netflix, which is the official OTT partner. They did not want to have the Kingdom in Hindi because the film had already been postponed twice and was taking time to lock its release date. So, that means Kingdom will now directly release in Hindi on Netflix whenever the film lands on OTT.

The action drama has been produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. Star director Trivikram Srinivas is also co-producing this film on a massive scale. Anirudh is composing the music, and his background score is one of the biggest highlights of the film, and also the main reason for the film getting postponed.

Speaking about the film, Vijay Deverakonda says that when he decided to team up with Gautham Tinnanuri, he had two scripts to choose from. But the moment he came to know that a big production house known to him was already making a film on that subject, he chose Kingdom.

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in an action-packed role, and his look has already gone viral. He plays a cop for the first time, who goes on a special mission. We at OTTplay have also come to know that Kingdom is about reincarnation. This aspect has not been revealed in the trailers, but one can easily understand that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in dual roles.

Bhagyashree Borse of Mr. Bachchan fame is playing the female lead, and this is the first time that she has been paired with Vijay Deverakonda. The makers have spent a lot of money on the VFX and visuals, and that is evident in the promos.

Kingdom is a massive action drama and looks stylish. Vijay has pinned a lot of hopes on this film to make a comeback. But sadly, the film will not have a Hindi release due to logistical issues. Stay tuned for more updates on Kingdom.