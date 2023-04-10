Home / Entertainment / Others / The Elephant Whisperers' Kartiki Gonsalves shares pic as 'complete family' of Oscar-winning docu reunites after 6 years

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 10, 2023 09:28 AM IST

The Elephant Whisperers' Kartiki Gonsalves shared a photo featuring herself along with Bomman, Bellie, Raghu, and Bommi. See post here.

The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves has shared a picture of the entire cast of the film reuniting at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve after six years. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kartiki posted a photo that also featured Bomman, Bellie, Raghu, and Bommi. (Also Read | The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Belli meet PM Modi for first time since Oscar win, pose for pics. See here)

Kartiki Gonsalves with Bomman, Bellie, Raghu, and Bommi.
In the photo, Kartiki held the Oscar trophy as she stood in front of Raghu and Bommi, the elephants. Bomman and Bellie were seen standing on either side of Kartiki as they touched the elephant's trunk to the trophy.

In the picture, Kartiki wore a saffron short kurta, paired it with white pants and shoes. Bomman opted for a khaki shirt, saffron dhoti while Bellie draped an orange saree and pink blouse.

Kartiki captioned the post, "Our complete family together reunited right here right now in the very space where it all began (black heart emoji) six years later @theelephantwhisperers. Image : Bomman, Bellie, Raghu and Ammu (Bommi) and the Oscar ! What a beautiful journey it’s been. April 9th 2023."

Reacting to the post, film's producer Guneet Monga commented, "All my heart… soo much love, you deserve every bit of it @kartikigonsalves more power to you." Ridhima Pandit said, "My heart." Pan Nalin wrote, "This is all heart all the way." A comment read, "Amazing and beautiful. Love you all." "Wonderful picture!!" said an Instagram user.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bomman and Bellie as well as the elephants. Sharing a picture, Kartiki wrote on Instagram, "For the very first time in Indian History The Prime Minister of India Thiru @narendramodi comes to Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve situated in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve which was established in 1927."

She also added, "Specially to meet our @theelephantwhisperers heroes Bomman & Bellie alongside Raghu & Ammu (Bommi). He alongside interacted with indigenous communities who are traditional elephant caregivers in the landscape which is the largest contiguous space for the wild Asian Elephants."

The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards. It is a 41-minute short documentary that explores the bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers - a mahout couple named Bomman and Bellie - who devote their lives to protect him from poachers and raise him. It is the first Indian documentary and one of only two Indian productions to win an Oscar.

