Three generations, one epic: Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa redefines legacy in Telugu cinema

Kannappa is the next big release in Telugu cinema, post the success of Kuberaa. The period drama has Vishnu Manchu acting in and producing the film on a massive scale. South superstars Prabhas and Mohanlal will be seen in key roles in this film, which also has Hindi star Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. Mohan Babu and his grandson Avram Manchu

Three generations from the Mohan Babu family in Kannappa

As the film is up for release on June 27, 2025, not many know that Kannappa has three generations of actors from the Mohan Babu family in key roles. Starting with the legend himself, Manchu Mohan Babu, who plays a powerful priest in the film. His son, and popular Telugu actor, Vishnu Manchu, plays the main lead as Kannappa.

On the other hand, the third-generation actors, Vishnu's twin daughters, Ariana and Viviana, have sung a song and will be seen in cameo roles in the film. Vishnu's son, Avram Manchu, will play the childhood role of Kannappa in the big-budget film. Lastly, Vishnu Manchu has also revealed that his daughter, Arya Vidya, is making a special appearance in the film, making Kannappa quite special.

Vishnu Manchu said in an interview that Kannappa had a good scope to include three generations of his family in the film, and he did not think twice before making everyone act in the movie.

This is something that rarely happens. Going back in time, a similar instance occurred in the super hit Telugu film Manam, which featured three generations of actors from the Akkineni family. Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya, the three-generation actors, played key roles in Manam, which was a super hit at the box office.

Made on a budget of over ₹150 crore, Kannappa also features Mukesh Rishi, Sarath Kumar, Madhoo, Kajal Aggarwal, and Brahmanandam in key roles. Stephen Devassy has composed the music, and the runtime of the film has been locked at 182 minutes.