Toxic song Tabaahi: Yash and Kiara Advani's sizzling chemistry gets thumbs up, others wonder is there any plot

Toxic A FairyTale for GrownUps is one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers of Yash's pan-India release has finally released the music video of the song Tabaahi, and the reactions so far has been positive. Featuring Yash and Kiara Advani, the romantic ballad shows the two characters obsessed with each other and finding ways to be with each other. Vishal Mishra has sung and composed the song.

Toxic song Tabaahi

Kiara Advani and Yash in a still from Tabaahi music video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kiara's character is lifted up by Yash in the first few seconds as he spots her outside the church. Next, she is seen in a circus, presumably before her dance performance, when Yash steals her behind the stage and kisses her. The two make out inside the car, on the beach as the music video concludes with a scene in the carnival where Yash and Kiara end up on a Ferris wheel after burning the place down. Yash also flaunts his six pack abs in the music video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How internet reacted

{{^usCountry}} Reactions to the song were mostly positive, with many liking the sizzling chemistry between Yash and Kiara. “Finally, an intense romance where the intimacy has a soul and isn't just cheap clickbait,” commented one. Another said, “#Tabaahi from #Toxic is probably the first asset from the film that I visually found to be sexy. Its raunchy but does not border on being crass. Kiara Advani looks like a dream.” ""There’s a thin line between looking hot and looking vulgar on screen. Thankfully, #Tabaahi stays firmly on the right side of it," read a comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reactions to the song were mostly positive, with many liking the sizzling chemistry between Yash and Kiara. “Finally, an intense romance where the intimacy has a soul and isn't just cheap clickbait,” commented one. Another said, “#Tabaahi from #Toxic is probably the first asset from the film that I visually found to be sexy. Its raunchy but does not border on being crass. Kiara Advani looks like a dream.” ""There’s a thin line between looking hot and looking vulgar on screen. Thankfully, #Tabaahi stays firmly on the right side of it," read a comment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A comment read, “Looks completely different and next level in his body language or expression compared to all his previous movies.” “Yash and Kiara's chemistry is looking so amazing, the best part is that it does not look crass,” said another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, some were not so keen with the amount of lovemaking and raunchy scenes in the song. One comment read, “What a disaster after KGF. This is what happens when your head swells and your reek of arrogance after one blockbuster and you think you are bigger than everyone else. A movie that is unwatchable for an entire family and especially young kids has and will never do well.” “Why everything about the film is about lovemaking and cheating so far? Where is the story?” quipped another.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

The film ran into controversy when its first teaser was released with many coming forward to complain about certain scenes with many dubbing it as “grossly obscene, sexually explicit.” The film is slated for release on August 26.