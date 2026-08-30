Toxic worldwide box office Day 4: Yash film crosses 255 cr, surpasses Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 lifetime haul

Toxic worldwide box office Day 4: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is continuing its run at the box office despite witnessing a continuous drop in its collections since its record-breaking opening. Although Day 4 fell on a weekend, the film saw a slight dip in its India net collection. Despite the decline, Toxic has managed to maintain a strong overall tally and has crossed the ₹250 crore mark worldwide.

Toxic worldwide box office collection Day 4

Toxic box office collection day 4: Yash's film sees continuous fall.

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On Saturday, Toxic collected a net ₹25.15 crore in India across 17,612 shows. This takes the film's total India net collection to ₹191.10 crore so far, while its India gross collection stands at ₹228.25 crore. The film also continued to earn from overseas markets, where it collected ₹4 crore gross on Saturday. This takes its total overseas gross to ₹27.25 crore so far.

With the addition of its Saturday earnings, Toxic's worldwide gross collection has reached ₹255.50 crore.

Toxic's box office journey so far

Deep Dive What is the total worldwide box office collection of Toxic as of Day 4? As of Day 4, Toxic's total worldwide box office collection reached ₹255.50 crore. How did Toxic's box office performance compare to Drishyam 3? Toxic has surpassed the lifetime haul of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, which made ₹239.83 crore in total worldwide collections. Why did Toxic experience a drop in box office collections after its opening day? Toxic experienced a drop in box office collections due to a decline in audience turnout and negative reviews, recording a fall of around 62.8% on its second day compared to its massive opening.

Toxic opened in cinemas with a massive ₹101.10 crore net collection in India on Wednesday. However, the film witnessed a sharp drop in collections on its second day, earning ₹37.65 crore net and registering a fall of around 62.8% compared with its opening-day figure.

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{{^usCountry}} The film's collections dropped further on Friday, when it earned ₹27.20 crore net in India. On Saturday, Day 4, the film collected ₹25.15 crore net, recording a relatively smaller decline compared with the previous day. However, this continuous downward trend has raised questions about the film's long-term theatrical run. Toxic surpasses lifetime haul of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film's collections dropped further on Friday, when it earned ₹27.20 crore net in India. On Saturday, Day 4, the film collected ₹25.15 crore net, recording a relatively smaller decline compared with the previous day. However, this continuous downward trend has raised questions about the film's long-term theatrical run. Toxic surpasses lifetime haul of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

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Toxic has surpassed the lifetime haul of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, which minted ₹239.83 crore in total worldwide collections, as per Sacnilk. This makes Toxic the eighth-highest-grossing film of the year, behind Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which had minted over ₹270 crore in worldwide collections.

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Rishab Shetty defends Yash

Amid scrutiny over Yash's violent role in Toxic, fellow Kannada actor Rishab Shetty has come out in his defence. He took to X and wrote, "As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed. Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn’t mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous."

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He added, "@TheNameIsYash Sir, hats off to the way you have surrendered yourself to a character and a world that demands a larger-than-life performance. I could clearly feel that in every single scene. It’s not easy to give the audience an experience of how guilt multiplies and increases the toxicity in life. I stand with you for attempting this daring experiment, sir."

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles.