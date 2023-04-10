Tristan Thompson joins LA Lakers and moves closer to Khloé Kardashian. Will he win her back?

Tristan Thompson, the NBA star and ex-boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian, is making some big moves both on and off the court. After recently purchasing a new home near Khloé's pad in Hidden Hills, he's now made a deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tristan Thompson with Khloé Kardashian, and daughter True.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The news broke on Sunday, April 9th, with the Lakers' official Twitter account confirming the move and ending weeks of speculation. With rumors of a reconciliation between Tristan and Khloé, many fans are now wondering if his proximity to their shared children was a factor in his decision to join the Lakers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship, Khloé and Tristan have remained in each other's lives because of their children, True and the newest addition to the family, a baby boy born in July 2022. But with rumors of cheating and paternity scandals dogging their relationship, many were left wondering if a reunion was in the cards.

According to sources close to the couple, Tristan is hoping that his move closer to Khloé will bring them back together. However, insiders have reported that Khloé has moved on and is not interested in rekindling their relationship.

Also read | Tristan Thompson has secret plan to win back Khloe Kardashian. Will it work?.

Fans will be watching closely to see how the story develops, both on and off the court, as Tristan begins his new chapter with the Los Angeles Lakers. With his talent and experience, he's sure to be an asset to the team, but can he win back the heart of his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children? Only time will tell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}