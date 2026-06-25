Turkish actors Emin Gunenc and Ilsu Demirci get sherwani, saree as gifts from India; Arafta stars dance to Bole Chudiyan

Fans of the hit Turkish drama Arafta: Bound by Fate are celebrating a delightful cultural crossover with India. The show's lead stars, Emin Gunenc and Ilsu Demirci recently received special surprise gifts all the way from India, sparking a wave of excitement across social media platforms. The India connection didn't stop there. Catching onto the infectious energy, the show's popular second leads, Cagri Baylan and İlay Karatas, fully embraced the Bollywood fever. This unexpected intersection of Turkish drama and Indian flavour has given international fans a reason to smile.

Turkish stars meet Bollywood

Emin Gunenc & Ilsu Demirci unwrap Indian gifts, Arafta goes global.

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Emin Gunenc, who stars as the lead character Ates Karahan, was gifted a stunning beige-gold sherwani sent all the way from India. His co-star Ilsu Demirci, who plays Mercan, was also captured on camera excitedly unboxing her own present. She received a gorgeous red saree, appearing to be a beautifully crafted traditional Banarasi bandhani, and both actors seemed absolutely thrilled with their new outfits.

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{{^usCountry}} The celebration of Indian culture didn't stop at the fashion, though! In another incredibly fun video, the show's second leads, Çagrı Baylan who plays Cemal and Ilay Karatas who portrays the role of Demet, fully embraced the Bollywood spirit. The duo was seen joyfully dancing to the iconic beats of Bole Chudiyan from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The song is originally picturised on Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebration of Indian culture didn't stop at the fashion, though! In another incredibly fun video, the show's second leads, Çagrı Baylan who plays Cemal and Ilay Karatas who portrays the role of Demet, fully embraced the Bollywood spirit. The duo was seen joyfully dancing to the iconic beats of Bole Chudiyan from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The song is originally picturised on Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What is Arafta: Bound by Fate about? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is Arafta: Bound by Fate about? {{/usCountry}}

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The drama follows Ates Karahan (Emin Gunenc), a man utterly consumed by the ghosts of his past. Haunted by severe childhood trauma, he has dedicated his entire adult life to a single goal: destroying the powerful family he holds responsible for ruining his life.

To execute his vengeance, Ates concocts a calculated and incredibly specific plan. He intends to marry Mercan Yıldırım (Ilsu Demirci), the daughter of his enemies and divorce her after exactly 187 days. However, as the two spend time together, the walls of Ates' revenge plot begin to crumble, giving way to genuine, deeply complicated feelings for the very woman he swore to destroy.

As real love, devastating betrayals, and deep-seated family secrets collide, Ates is forced into an impossible corner. He must ultimately decide what matters more: satisfying a lifelong thirst for blood, or protecting the woman who unexpectedly captured his heart.

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Instead of taking the traditional television route, the series launched in November 2025 with a bold, YouTube-first strategy. The gamble paid off massively. According to Turkish media reports, the show has already racked up over 850 million views across its official YouTube channels and secured licensing deals in 19 territories worldwide. It has also built a massive community, drawing in more than 2.5 million subscribers across its Turkish, Arabic, Urdu, English, and Spanish channels.

A huge part of this global success comes from India, which has emerged as one of the show's strongest international markets with the show streaming on Amazon MX Player in multiple languages.

Season 2 is officially on the way

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Following an overwhelming response to its debut season, GoQuest Media and Rains Pictures have officially greenlit a second season of Arafta: Bound by Fate. The new season is set to continue the journey of Ates and Mercan when it arrives on July 23, 2026.

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