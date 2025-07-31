TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 that made headlines for OTT release: Pavitra Rishta 2, Jamai 2.0 and more

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back, and has the nation talking about how politician Smriti Irani has bounced back as the iconic TV actress we grew up watching on our TV screens. Now, she is back with the very TV show that became a favourite in every household, only this time, it is also available on OTT. The show, currently streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium, brings back Mihir, Tulsi, and the complex family relationships. While Kyunki 2 is back, there are other immensely popular TV shows as well that gained popularity for its OTT release. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back on OTT

TV show reboots that became popular on OTT

Pavitra Rishta 2.0

Pavitra Rishta was sacred because of Archana and Manav's love story and struggles. Initially played by Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput on TV, the rebooted version for OTT replaced late actor Sushant with Shaheer Sheikh. Netizens were furious over the move but slowly opened up and accepted Shaheer in the role, too.

Qubool Hai 2.0

Very few would remember it now but back in 2021, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Chandna did come back for the OTT version of their popular TV family drama, Qubool Hai. Titled Qubool Hai 2.0, the excitement for the show was at the peak but owing to the execution, Qubool Hai 2.0 did not work as expected on OTT.

Jamai 2.0

The OG cast of Jamai Raja reunited for the OTT version of their popular TV show. Yes, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur got back for the OTT version of the show and that got many excited. The story, unfortunately, did not connect as much as the hype for this one, and thus, we were left with just one season of Jamai Raja being revived.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain went through multiple transformations on OTT. The latest season aka season 4 sees Harshad Chopra and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles. The season is seeing some success rate, much like the previous ones.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

We all grew up loving modern and sassy mother-in-law Maya (Ratna Pathak Shah) and her chemistry with very 'middle-class' Monisha (Rupali Ganguly) in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Thus, when season 2 was announced for an OTT release, the excitement was at peak. However, it soon fizzled out since the characters just did not have the traits that we once recognized them for.

