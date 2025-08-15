Vadda Ghar on OTT: Here's when, where you can watch Jobanpreet Singh’s Punjabi family drama

Jobanpreet Singh and Mandy Takhar, the impressive duo from the 2019 film Saak, reunited on the big screen with Vadda Ghar in 2024. It had been a long five years since they shared the spotlight, hence their fans were excited about the release of the Punjabi family drama last year. When Singh and Takhar announced the news of Vadda Ghar, they gave a big shout-out to all their dedicated fans for the support they showed for Saak. Now, Vadda Ghar is set to make its digital debut on Chaupal in August 2025. Vadda Ghar

When to watch Vadda Ghar

The Punjabi family drama will be released on August 21, 2025 on Chaupal, which will be accessible via OTTplay Premium too.

Vadda Ghar cast members

The Punjabi family drama is co-directed by Goldie Dhillon and Kamaljit Singh. Apart from Jobanpreet Singh and Mandy Takhar in the lead, Vadda Ghar also features Nirmal Rishi, Sardar Sohi, and Amar Noorie. Other cast members are Bhinda Aujla and Ravinder Mand in pivotal roles.

What is the plot of Vadda Ghar?

The story follows the lives of two brothers and their parents, Samrath and Sukhwinder. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Punjab and British Columbia in Canada, the film also features two love stories–Baani with Jasvir and Deepa with Kelly. The Punjabi film revolves around family bonds and the complexities of their relationships with a focus on the cultural and possible generational differences. The title of the film translates to ‘big house’ and it is an exploration into the family dynamics and cultural diversity within the Punjabi household. Vadda Ghar delves into themes of love, sacrifice, and family bonds amidst their struggles.

The Punjabi film was announced in 2022, but released only in 2024. The film reportedly faced some challenges in distribution, but eventually made its theatrical debut in December.

Meanwhile, you can also watch Jobanpreet Singh and Mandy Takhar’s Saak on Chaupal via OTTplay Premium