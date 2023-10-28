Viral video shows Travis Kelce dancing to Taylor Swift’s song Shake It Off at Game 1 of World Series: Watch

A viral video shows Travis Kelce at Game 1 of the World Series dancing to his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Swift’s song Shake It Off. Taylor was not seen in the stands with Travis. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was enjoying the Texas Rangers’ comeback win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Arlington. Travis Kelce at Game 1 of the World Series dancing to his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Swift’s song (Photo by Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Amid romance rumours, a source told the news outlet PEOPLE that Travis has never dated someone like Taylor. "Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before," the source said. “It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy.”

"Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it," the insider added, referring to Travis trying to give Taylor his phone number when he attended her Eras tour at Arrowhead Stadium. The source added that Travis and Taylor are "having a great time getting to know one another" and "have introduced some of their friends to each other" recently.

"Everyone's getting along and seeing how much fun they have together. They make a very cute couple,” the source said.

Taylor Swift's random connection to the Kansas City Chiefs

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Taylor has a random connection to the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid, the Missouri-based NFL team’s coach, has said that he knows Taylor’s father Scott Swift.

“I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad was a big NFL fan,” the former Philadelphia Eagles coach claimed on Outkick’s latest The Five Spot episode.

“So I had met her when she was real young, and her dad,” the 65-year-old coach said, humorously talking about having “set Kelce up” with Taylor, who he referred to as a “good girl.” “We’re glad she’s here,” Reid said.

This is not the only connection between Taylor and the Chiefs. A family member of Kameron ‘Kam’ Saunders, one of Taylor’s Eras Tour dancers, once played for the Chiefs. The family member, who is the performer’s younger brother Khalen Saunders, now plays for the New Orleans Saints. He reportedly won two Super Bowls with Travis as a defensive tackle for the Chiefs from 2019 to 2023.