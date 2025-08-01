Vishal to be paired with Dushara Vijayan in Ravi Arasu’s actioner

Vishal 35, the Tamil star’s as-yet-untitled new film went on floors in Chennai on August 1, the makers announced on social media. The film is helmed by Ravi Arasu and has Dushara Vijayan as the female lead. Vishal has started his milestone 35th film

Actor Vishal who delivered 2025’s first blockbuster for Tamil cinema with Madha Gaja Raja, is back to business with the shooting of his next. Tentatively titled Vishal 35, the film has been backed by the banner that made the recent Maareesan, starring actors Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil.

Vishal collaborating with Eetti and Ayngaran maker

Vishal 35 will be helmed by Ravi Arasu, marking his first-time collaboration with the actor. The filmmaker has previously made Eetti, and Ayngaran. Actor Dushara Vijayan who delivered powerful performances in films like Vettaiyan, Raayan and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, will play the female lead. The cast also includes Thambi Ramaiah and Arjai, while the rest of the ensemble will be revealed soon.

The technical team of the upcoming project includes camera cranked by Richard M Nathan who will be reuniting with Vishal after their successful outing in Madha Gaja Raja. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and GV Prakash Kumar, who will be composing the music. NB Srikanth takes charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction.

The shooting for Vishal 35 is expected to be completed in a single 45-day schedule in and around Chennai. Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, the release date for Vishal 35 is yet to be announced.

