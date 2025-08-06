Search
Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal OTT release date: When, where to watch Anaswara Rajan’s quirky Malayalam film

ByDivya P
Updated on: Aug 06, 2025 02:52 pm IST

The Malayalam film Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, starring Anaswara Rajan, is set to make its OTT premiere, nearly two months after its theatrical release

Young Malayalam actor Anaswara Rajan’s latest film Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal is set to make its OTT release. The quirky Malayalam film will be available on Manorama Max from August 14, 2025, it was recently announced. From plot to cast, here’s everything you need to know about Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal before its OTT debut.

Anaswara Rajan in Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

When to watch Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

The 2025 Malayalam film, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, released in theatres on June 13. Now, the Anaswara Rajan-starrer is set to make its OTT premiere for Independence Day week, nearly two months after its theatrical release. Like the other Malayalam films on the platform, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal is also likely to be available in its original language.

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal plot, cast

Written and helmed by S Vipin, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal stars Anaswara Rajan as Anjali. The film follows the chaotic events after the death of her grandmother Savithri Amma (actress Mallika Sukumaran) as her extended family, community and the neighbourhood get involved in the funeral proceedings. The film was noted for its satirical take on funeral proceedings, witty dialogue and the hilarious performances of most of its cast.

The film also features Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir, Baiju Santhosh and Azees Nedumangad in other key roles.

Where to watch Anaswara Rajan’s notable films

Anaswara Rajan’s first release of the year was Rekhachithram, which starred Asif Ali in the lead role of a cop. The film, helmed by Jofin T Chacko, follows the cop as he tries to find the truth after a skeleton is unearthed. As he delves deeper into the 40-year-old mystery, he pieces together the events that happened at a film location in 1985. Anaswara Rajan plays Rekha, who was a junior artiste for the film, starring Mammootty. Rekhachithram is now streaming on SonyLiv via OTTplay Premium.

Other notable films of Anaswara such as Super Sharanya, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and Udaharanam Sujatha are also available on OTTplay Premium. Notably, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil also features Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir and Baiju Santhosh, who are her co-stars in Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
