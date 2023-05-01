Home / Entertainment / Others / Watch- Michelle Obama jams out on Springsteen's hit song 'Glory Days' in Spain

As per reports, former president of USA and Michelle's husband Barack Obama cheered her on while she performed on the stage.

Michelle Obama attended Springsteen and E Street Band's concert at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Spain on Friday night. During the show, she danced and sang backing vocals during a performance of Springsteen's hit song"Glory Days."

Screengrab of Michelle Obama chilling out during the show
A video of Michelle chilling out during the show is doing the rounds on social media. She can be seen grooving and singing while playing a tambourine.

As per reports, former president of USA and Michelle's husband Barack Obama cheered her on while she performed on the stage. Michelle and Barack are currently holidaying in Spain where they toured Barcelona and visited the Moco Museum.

The friendship between the Obamas and Springsteen developed during Barack's 2008 presidential campaign. Barack and Springsteen together launched a podcast called RENEGADES: Born in the USA in 2021. The former USA president had talked about how the idea of a podcast was realised.

"I always say when I first met Bruce he kind of seems like surprisingly shy, considering he goes out there and sings before tens of thousands of people for hours at a time," Barack told CBS Sunday Mornings at the time.

"And we just ended up being in settings where we had these long conversations and I thought the things we're talking about — what does it mean to be a man, what does it mean to be an American? These were things that were just kind of popping up over a meal ... and I thought, You know what? This might be something that would be useful for folks to hear," said Obama.

