West Bengal elections 2026: Raj Chakraborty leaves Barrackpore voting count ground amid thief slogans, mud thrown at him

Bengali film director Raj Chakraborty contested from Barrackpore Assembly constituency again in this year's West Bengal Assembly elections. On Monday, he visited the vote counting ground. Although he won last time, Raj was trailing by more than 9,500 votes in this election till 3:45 pm. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Kaustuv Bagchi is leading.

Mud thrown at Raj Chakraborty, slogans raised

Raj Chakraborty had to leave the premises amid loud slogans and boos.

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At the premises, Raj was forced to leave amid rising tensions. Several workers and people who had gathered there started shouting slogans on seeing him. People shouted ‘chor (thief)’ at him as he was taken aside from the premises. Videos emerged from the ground, where, at one instance, mud was thrown on him. Raj maintained his calm and did not respond to the slogans.

What Raj said

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Monday, Raj spoke to reporters and said that he has full faith that Didi, aka Mamata Banerjee, would win again. “In the next two hours, the BJP supporters will run away. Just wait and watch. Time will tell. Didi will cross 200 plus. Obviously. Mamata Banerjee was there, and she will remain with us. The people of Bengal have trusted her,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Monday, Raj spoke to reporters and said that he has full faith that Didi, aka Mamata Banerjee, would win again. “In the next two hours, the BJP supporters will run away. Just wait and watch. Time will tell. Didi will cross 200 plus. Obviously. Mamata Banerjee was there, and she will remain with us. The people of Bengal have trusted her,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Raj has directed several Bengali films, including Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, Challenge, Dui Prithibi, Prem Aamar, Le Chakka and Bojhena Shey Bojhena. He is married to actor Subhashree Ganguly. West Bengal election results 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raj has directed several Bengali films, including Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, Challenge, Dui Prithibi, Prem Aamar, Le Chakka and Bojhena Shey Bojhena. He is married to actor Subhashree Ganguly. West Bengal election results 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the BJP has secured 33 seats and is leading in 171 constituencies, marking a significant departure from the dominance of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which currently holds 13 seats and is leading in 70 constituencies, bringing its total to 87 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the BJP has secured 33 seats and is leading in 171 constituencies, marking a significant departure from the dominance of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which currently holds 13 seats and is leading in 70 constituencies, bringing its total to 87 seats. {{/usCountry}}

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Mamata Banerjee alleged irregularities during the counting process, claimed that counting had been halted at several places and accused the poll body and central forces of acting unfairly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, “The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed.”

"I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society," he said ahead of a grand celebration being planned at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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