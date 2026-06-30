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Who is Thylane Blondeau? 5 things to know about 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' amid buzz around Paris wedding

Thylane Blondeau, twice named the "most beautiful girl in the world," has married her longtime partner Ben Attal in a romantic Paris ceremony.

Jun 30, 2026 01:26 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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Thylane Blondeau, the French model twice crowned the “most beautiful girl in the world,” has tied the knot with her partner Ben Attal.

Thylane Blondeau married Ben Attal in Paris.(Instagram story/ @thylaneblondeau)

The 25-year-old got married on Monday at a town hall ceremony at the Mairie du 16eme arrondissement in Paris. Blondeau shared the happy news on her Instagram Stories.

According to the New York Post, the wedding came just three months after the couple announced their engagement during a romantic getaway to Greece. For her big day, Blondeau wore a custom couture gown by Eva Bouskila Bridal, an all-white floor-length dress with a chic capelet, with the Eiffel Tower as her backdrop.

She styled her hair in a chignon embellished with white flowers and carried a bouquet of cream-colored calla lilies. Her groom, French actor and DJ Ben Attal, wore a navy suit and the couple arrived at the venue in a platinum Porsche 356 Speedster.

Also Read: Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson calls India trip 'life-changing', shares glimpses of spiritual sabbatical in Mumbai

Blondeau and Attal began dating in 2020, after she ended her relationship with French DJ Milane Meritte.

Also, Blondeau celebrated her 25th birthday on April 5.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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