Who is Thylane Blondeau? 5 things to know about 'Most Beautiful Girl in the World' amid buzz around Paris wedding

Thylane Blondeau, the French model twice crowned the “most beautiful girl in the world,” has tied the knot with her partner Ben Attal.

Thylane Blondeau married Ben Attal in Paris.(Instagram story/ @thylaneblondeau)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 25-year-old got married on Monday at a town hall ceremony at the Mairie du 16eme arrondissement in Paris. Blondeau shared the happy news on her Instagram Stories.

According to the New York Post, the wedding came just three months after the couple announced their engagement during a romantic getaway to Greece. For her big day, Blondeau wore a custom couture gown by Eva Bouskila Bridal, an all-white floor-length dress with a chic capelet, with the Eiffel Tower as her backdrop.

She styled her hair in a chignon embellished with white flowers and carried a bouquet of cream-colored calla lilies. Her groom, French actor and DJ Ben Attal, wore a navy suit and the couple arrived at the venue in a platinum Porsche 356 Speedster.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Bella Hadid health update: Supermodel's plea to fans after tearful Lyme disease post; ‘In full truth…’ Here are five things to know about Thylane Blondeau: She was dubbed “the most beautiful girl in the world” by Vogue Enfants in 2006 at the age of six, just after walking for Jean Paul Gaultier at age four; By age 10, she became the youngest ever model to pose for Vogue Paris, in a controversial 2010 editorial titled “Quel Maquillage a Quel Age?” ("What Makeup at What Age?"), which critics felt “sexualized” her, as per New York Post. She walked for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week at age 17 in 2017 and has served as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal and the face of a perfume by designer Lolita Lempicka. She received the “most beautiful” title for a second time in 2018 via TC Candler's annual awards list but distanced herself from the label and told The Telegraph, “Even today, people are like, 'You are the most beautiful girl.' And I'm like, 'No, I'm still not, I'm just a human being, a teenager'” She is the daughter of retired footballer Patrick Blondeau and began modelling at just four years old, going on to work with major names including Jean Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana and Hugo Boss. She is currently signed to IMG Models. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Bella Hadid health update: Supermodel's plea to fans after tearful Lyme disease post; ‘In full truth…’ Here are five things to know about Thylane Blondeau: She was dubbed “the most beautiful girl in the world” by Vogue Enfants in 2006 at the age of six, just after walking for Jean Paul Gaultier at age four; By age 10, she became the youngest ever model to pose for Vogue Paris, in a controversial 2010 editorial titled “Quel Maquillage a Quel Age?” ("What Makeup at What Age?"), which critics felt “sexualized” her, as per New York Post. She walked for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week at age 17 in 2017 and has served as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal and the face of a perfume by designer Lolita Lempicka. She received the “most beautiful” title for a second time in 2018 via TC Candler's annual awards list but distanced herself from the label and told The Telegraph, “Even today, people are like, 'You are the most beautiful girl.' And I'm like, 'No, I'm still not, I'm just a human being, a teenager'” She is the daughter of retired footballer Patrick Blondeau and began modelling at just four years old, going on to work with major names including Jean Paul Gaultier, Dolce & Gabbana and Hugo Boss. She is currently signed to IMG Models. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson calls India trip 'life-changing', shares glimpses of spiritual sabbatical in Mumbai

Blondeau and Attal began dating in 2020, after she ended her relationship with French DJ Milane Meritte.

Also, Blondeau celebrated her 25th birthday on April 5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON