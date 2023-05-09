Why has PewDiePie been banned from Twitch? Fans speculate

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, one of the most influential and hillarious content creators on YouTube, has been banned from his Infinite Stream Twitch channel as of May 8.

PewDiePie's Twitch ban has generated various speculation. (Image Credit: YouTube)

While the exact reason behind the ban is yet to be known, it's worth noting that PewDiePie isn't primarily a Twitch streamer. His surprise reemergence on the popular streaming platform on March 21 left many wondering if his account was hacked. The rebroadcast of old content, including full episodes of Trailer Park Boys, sparked massive confusion and numerous speculation. It was later revealed that CoPilotMedia had taken over the channel and was restreaming old content.

The Swedish personality's Twitch channel has since been removed altogether. And his account shows, “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Services.”

It's unclear whether this is a temporary ban or a permanent removal of his account. Regardless, it seems unlikely that PewDiePie will prioritize rectifying the situation on Twitch. He's more focused on his YouTube content and preparing for the arrival of his first child with his wife Marzia. The couple is expecting a daughter together.

During the pregnancy, the couple, who have become one of the most searched married pairs on the internet, have been intermittently sharing updates on social media.

The most popular YouTube figure’s ban from Twitch has caused quite a stir. Many fans are eager to know the reason behind the ban and whether he will address the issue publicly. Given his previous controversies, it's not surprising that his massive followers are curious about the latest development.

Felix, has a history of making controversial remarks. In 2017, he was dropped by Disney and YouTube following reports of anti-Semitic content in his videos. While he later apologized for his comments, he faced several criticism for other incidents as well.

This latest ban from Twitch is sure to churn the wheel of discussion about PewDiePie's past controversies. Some fans have already taken to social media to defend him, while others believe that the ban was absolutely justified.

It's worth noting that PewDiePie's YouTube channel remains unaffected by the ban. With over 110 million subscribers, he's one of the most tier 1 content creators on the platform. His videos have garnered billions of views, and his influence has led to several trends and memes.

Although the exact reason for PewDiePie's Twitch ban remains unknown, it's clear that the incident has sparked speculation among his fans and detractors alike. As more and more details emerge, it will be interesting to see how the situation develops and how Felix responds.

