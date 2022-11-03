Wonder Women trailer: Nithya Menen, Amruta Subhash's heartwarming film is all about embracing motherhood

Trailer of Anjali Menon’s upcoming film Wonder Women, which will directly premiere November 18 on Sony Liv, was released on Thursday. Going by the visuals, this looks like a heartwarming drama about a few pregnant women coming together to understand and embrace motherhood while dealing with the world around them and searching for answers to a lot of questions. Also read: Nithya Menen, Parvathy’s pregnancy posts were just a hoax. Here's the truth behind it

The trailer introduces all the key characters including Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Amruta Subhash as pregnant women from different ethnicities and walks of life. They all come together under one roof called Sumana, a camp that prepares pregnant women for life ahead. Nadiya Moidu, who plays Nandita, runs the camp. It looks warm, sensitive and fresh as various characters get to know each other and prepare themselves to be ready for parenthood, setting aside their differences.

Wonder Women - A tale of pregnant women who meet at a prenatal class and stumble on far more than they expect! Writer-Director @anjalimenonfilm brings together a wonderful cast for '#WonderWomen' streaming on #SonyLIV from Nov 18th.#TheWonderBegins #WonderWomenOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/oVY7ZCIFWl — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 3, 2022

Best known for her films such as Bangalore Days and Koode, Anjali is making her OTT debut with Wonder Woman, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara.

Talking about the concept of the film, Anjali Menon said in a statement, “I have discovered from experience that sisterhoods can empower us individually and collectively. With Wonder Women, I wanted to portray this warm bond through multiple characters from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life. The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow. It is a full-on heart film, and I am eager to see the audience's journey with these characters.”

The film also stars Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayonara Philip and Archana Padmini. Earlier, Nithya and Parvathy had surprised their fans by sharing posts which hinted that they were pregnant. It turned out to be a tease ahead of the film trailer.

