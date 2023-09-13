‘You’re just a witch’: Kourtney Kardashian says she ‘hates’ sister Kim in ‘Kardashians’ Season 4 trailer

Kourtney Kardashian called her sister Kim Kardashian a “witch” in a clip recently released, giving audiences a glimpse into the fourth season of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians.’ The video shows the sisters in the midst of an argument over speakerphone. Kim asks, “Are you happy? You’re a different person, you hate us … We’re all just talking about it.”

Kourtney Kardashian called her sister Kim Kardashian a “witch” in a clip recently released (Hulu screenshot/YouTube)

Kourtney says she does not have it in her to fight. Kim, however, continues, “You think things, so you get riled up. I think things, so I’m getting riled up.”

Choking back tears, Kourney says, “You’re just a witch and I hate you.”

Season 4, much like the previous season, delves deep into the changing dynamics of the family, focusing on that between Kourtney and Kim. “Everyone’s lives are going in different directions,” Kim tells the cameras during a confessional.

Kourtney is seen saying in a joint confessional with Kim, “There’s been a lot of tension. It’s really hard to watch people talking about you. I don’t feel understood.” At the end of the trailer, Khloé tells the camera, “These things are fixable. It’s not going to break us down.”

The clip shows Kourtney’s growing belly and how she held up a placard to tell her husband Travis Barker that she was pregnant, at a Blink-182 concert in June. Kourtney is expecting her first child with Travis. She revealed her pregnancy on June 16, holding up a handwritten sign during her husband’s Los Angeles concert with Blink-182. “Kourtney is just beyond excited," a source previously told the news outlet PEOPLE. "She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."

Kim, on the other hand, shares four children with her ex Kanye West –North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

‘The Kardashians’ season 4 is set to premiereon Hulu September 28.