Parineeti Chopra looks dazzling in shimmery attire, pics inside

Parineeti Chopra looks dazzling in shimmery attire, pics inside

ANI |
Nov 28, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Actor Parineeti Chopra, on Tuesday, dropped unseen pictures from her wedding rituals on social media.

The 'Mission Raniganj' actor took to Instagram and shared some pictures where she looks dazzling in a shimmery co-ord set with a choker necklace and minimal makeup.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Bling it on! = absolutely original never used before caption."

Recently, Parineeti's brothers Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra also dropped unseen pictures from her wedding.

Shivang took to Instagram and shared a beautiful snap where three of them looked beautiful in their white attires. He captioned the post, "The 3. @parineetichopra @thisissahajchopra."

On the other hand, Sahaj posted a photo from the Haldi function.

"And @shivangchopra99 and I both gained an elder brother!" he wrote.

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was seen in 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was released on October 6. (ANI)

maharashtra india mumbai parineeti chopra
