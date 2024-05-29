‘Please show your solidarity with Gaza’: Dua Lipa on recent Israel attacks on Rafah

From cricketers to Hollywood celebrities and singers, everyone united to raise their voices against the recent Israeli bombings on Palestinians taking a shelter in Rafah, a city in Gaza. On Sunday, eight Israeli missiles attacked Rafah which was providing shelter to Palestinian for the past few months and killed 45 people including women and children. As ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ gained momentum on social media platforms, among many celebrities, Dua Lipa also took to her Instagram story to support the Palestinians and raise awareness about the Israeli attacks on Palestinians. Dua Lipa in a red Valentino floor-length gown at BAFTA 2024(Photo: Reuters)

‘Burning children alive can never be justified’: Dua Lipa

The English-Albanian singer inveigh against the onslaught of Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza in her recent Instagram story. Lipa shared a graphic from Artists4CeaseFire and wrote “Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilising to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza” along with the #AllEyesOn Rafah. The pop singer, who is preparing for her upcoming tour RADICAL OPTIMISM, describes the Israeli military operations as “Israeli Genocide”.

Dua Lipa’s raises awareness for Palestine time and again

Dua Lipa has advocated the rights of Palestinians and denounced the actions of Israels during the Israel-Gaza conflict. She has posted on her social media accounts about the injustice faced by the people of Gaza and opposed the actions of Israel in the matter.

According to The Guardian, in December she wrote: “With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Israel and Palestine. Grief for the lives lost in the horrifying attacks in Israel. Grief as I witness the unprecedented suffering in Gaza, where 2.2m souls, half of them children, endure unimaginable hardships. For now, I desperately hope for a ceasefire in Gaza and urge governments to halt the unfolding crisis. Our hope lies in finding the empathy to recognise this dire humanitarian situation. Sending love to Palestinian and Jewish”.

In the world of pop, where celebrities are under close public scrutiny for commenting on such sensitive issues, Dua always speaks her mind. She leverages her community to raise concerns about important social issues.