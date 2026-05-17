Preakness Derby winner Napoleon Solo name explained: Why Al Gold chose this name for horse

Napoleon Solo won the Preakness Derby on Saturday, holding off Iron Honor. It marked the horse's first victory this year. Napoleon Solo interestingly has a Hollywood connection in his name. Paco Lopez drapes a blanket of Black-eyed Susan flowers over Napoleon Solo after winning the 151st running of the Preakness Stakes horse race. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Owner Al Gold named Napoleon Solo after the charming fictional spy from the classic 1960s television series The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. In the recent Guy Ritchie movies, the role was essayed by Henry Cavill. Robert Vaughn used to play the famous spy in the cult television show, in the meanwhile.

Speaking about the choice of name, Gold acknowledged the pop culture twist and noted that the name was more fun than prophetic, as per USA Today Network.

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Trainer Chad Summers explained how Napoleon Solo got his name. Speaking to Thoroughbredracing.com, he said “His original name was ‘No Male Today’ because you want a Saturday horse, not a Sunday horse, so no mail on Sunday, right?”. Summers added “As he got better, thankfully we changed it!”.

Ultimately, it was Gold's love for old TV shows that played a part in Napoleon Solo getting his name. “Al loves watching old TV shows and sports and naming horses after his friends. He can’t get over the number of people who remember a TV show from the 60s,” Summers added.

Napoleon Solo was bred by John Gunther and Eurowest Bloodstock out of the Scat Daddy mare Atomic Blonde. The horse was bought for $40,000 at the 2024 Keeneland September Yearling Sale and got his initial start and win in an Aug. 8 Saratoga Race Course maiden race, which is restricted to horses with a sale or hammer price of $60,000 or less at their most recent sale.

Napoleon Solo: What happened in Preakness 2026 Napoleon Solo rebounded from a couple of fifth-place showings for the first win of the year. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo was out of the race, which left 14 horses to contest for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. Taj Mahal was the top choice at 9-2 while Iron Honor had been the morning line favorite at 9-2, but was an 8-1 shot by the time horses went to the starting gate.

Taj Mahal broke to the lead early and covered the first quarter-mile in 22.66 seconds, but Brittany Russell's unbeaten horse could not hold on. Napoleon Solo (7-1) passed by near the top of the stretch. Iron Honor was a threat late but came up 1 1/4 lengths short. Chip Honcho came third.

(With AP inputs)