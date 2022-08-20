Preity Zinta celebrates Janmashtami with her husband Gene Goodenough in the US. Watch

Actor Preity Zinta dropped a video on her Instagram handle from her Janmashtami celebration on Saturday. In the video, Preity is seen wearing a yellow salwar kameez. The video, also featured Preity's husband Gene Goodenough. Also Read: Preity Zinta says 'there was no place for a hero or heroine' in Dil Chahta Hai as film celebrates 21 years

Sharing the video, Preity wrote, “Jai Sri Krishna. Happy Janmashtami to all of you that celebrate. It was amazing to go to the Valley temple & be part of the Janmashtami celebrations." She also added devotional song Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari to the video. The video included photos of Preity with her friends from the puja and one with Gene Goodenough.

Preity married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Gene works for NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company. In November, 2021, she and Gene became parents to twins, Jai and Gia, through surrogacy.

Preity made her acting debut with a small role in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. She has starred in a number of films since then, including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In 2013, Preity turned producer with Ishkq in Paris, in which she also acted. However, the film fared poorly at the box office. After its release, she made cameo appearances in Happy Ending and Welcome to New York.

Preity made a comeback after several years with the Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. The film, which also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade, did not work at the box office. She is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings and the owner of the South-African T20 Global League cricket team Stellenbosch Kings.

