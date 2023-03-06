Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invited to King Charles' coronation despite all the drama, couple's rep confirms. Report

After a long speculation about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be 'invited' to attend the coronation of his father King Charles III, an official spokesperson of the pair confirmed that they have been invited. (Also read: King Charles evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage for ‘act of disrespect'. Report)

A week ago it was reported that King Charles III has asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate Windsor's Frogmore Cottage by the early summer. The UK residence was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in 2018.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” a spokesperson for the pair told The Sunday Times on Sunday. The coronation ceremony is set to take place on May 6, which coincidentally also marks Prince Harry's son Archie’s 4th birthday.

The shocking decision to evict the pair from the ten-bedroom house in Windsor had grabbed headlines and was seen as a decision that was taken by the Royal Family after the release of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare. Ahead of the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, Prince Harry had made several accusations against the royal family and many saw the decision to evict the couple from Frogmore Cottage as a consequence of those accusations.

Prince Harry made several accusations at the Royal Family, and even aimed at the damage done by his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles. Prince Harry said that Camilla needed to rehabilitate her image in the media which was the reason for her behaviour. It was reported that King Charles was upset with the statements that were made against his wife and dragged her into a terrible equation in the public.

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children -- Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, on December 8 and then Prince Harry released his memoir Spare on January 10, 2023.

