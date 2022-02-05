Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out post birth of first child, fans say 'hope to see them with baby soon'. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were spotted in Los Angeles on Friday. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy last month.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 09:45 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles on Friday. The two have been keeping a low profile after the birth of their first child last month. 

Priyanka was seen in a printed track suit and a black handbag. She had her hair tied in an overhead ponytail. Nick was in a black tee and distressed denims paired with a check jacket and a cap. 

A fan reacted, “Awww so cute!!! Mom and Dad!!” Another commented, “Aww finally nice to see them together. Can’t wait for Pri in her casual comfy mommy clothes era.” One more fan expressed a wish, "Happy to see them but hope to see them with their baby soon."

Priyanka and Nick had announced the arrival of their first child via surrogacy in a note shared on January 22. They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The couple have been living a private life since then. Priyanka had recently shared her first pictures after the announcement. She shared two mirror selfies, clicked in a car, on Instagram and wrote, “The light feels right.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares first post since baby announcement, changes profile photo on Instagram; fans say ‘hello mommy’

Priyanka has just signed her next Hollywood project, Ending Things. The Kevin Sullivan action drama will have her opposite Marvel fame Anthony Mackie. 

The actor was working throughout last year. She was shooting for Russo Brother's Citadel in the UK and has also wrapped up Jim Strouse-directed romantic-comedy, Text For You.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She will now co-produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh. She also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

