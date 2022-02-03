Priyanka Chopra shares first post since baby announcement, changes profile photo on Instagram; fans say ‘hello mommy’

Priyanka Chopra has shared her new pictures of herself in her first post after announcing the birth of her baby. The actor had welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy last month.

Sharing two rear-view mirror selfies on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "The light feels right." While the first picture shows her glowing face in the sun, the second shows her posing in shades.

Many of her fans welcomed her by addressing her as the ‘new mommy’. A fan wrote, “Hello Mommy!!” while another said, “Welcome back mama”. One more said, “You're so beautiful.”

The 39-year-old had announced the arrival of her first child on January 22. She had written in a note, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Priyanka also updated her profile picture on Instagram, which now features the actor cuddling her pet, Diana. Nick Jonas is yet to share a social media post after the baby announcement note.

Priyanka recently featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia for their February issue and told the magazine in the interview that she 'wants to prioritise what’s important' in her life. "I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore. I want to prioritise what’s important,” she said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra features on first magazine cover post her baby's birth, says she 'wants to prioritise what’s important'

The actor was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021.

Priyanka has recently been roped in to star in Kevin Sullivan's action film, Ending Things, starring Anthony Mackie as the male lead, as reported by Deadline. Her upcoming slate of films also include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Text For You and Amazon thriller series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers.

She will also be seen in Hindi movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON